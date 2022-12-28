Muktsar: 12 booked for trespassing

Muktsar, December 27
The police have booked at least 12 persons for allegedly trespassing, vandalising and committing theft at the house Gurmel Singh (63) in Harike Kalan village.
Gurmel told the police that his son Gurcharan and daughter-in-law had been separated for about a year. “My daughter-in-law came to our residence a month ago and started living under a shed here. Her brothers and some others from our village trespassed into our residence on December 17, committed theft and damaged valuables,” he said
