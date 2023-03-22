12 chargesheeted for terror-gangster nexus

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed its first chargesheet against 12 persons, having links with pro-Khalistan outfits and Pakistan-based conspirators, in one of the three terror-gangster nexus cases being probed by the agency.

In an official statement, the NIA said Khalistan Tiger Force operative Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dala had been named among the 12 chargesheeted accused.

Others are Gaurav Patyal, Sukhpreet Buddha, Kaushal Choudhary, Amit Dagar, Naveen Bali, Chhotu Bhat, Asif Khan, Jagga Takhatmal, Tillu Tajpuria, Bhupi Rana and Sandeep Bandar.

The case has brought to light links of the gangsters with the music industry, singers, kabaddi players and advocates, the NIA said.

It further said 10 more persons were still under investigation for their role in the terror conspiracy, including plans to eliminate certain leaders, singers and businessmen to terrorise people, extort money and create sensation. The investigation revealed that the accused were also in touch with ‘Khalistanis’ based in Canada and in other countries.

The chargesheet filed in a special court here related to the dismantling of the gangster-terror network, along with their funding and support infrastructure, it said.

