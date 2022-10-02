12 flying squads set up to check paddy inflow from other states

Jalandhar, October 1
With expected arrival of nearly 11 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the mandis of Jalandhar district, the procurement process started on Saturday.
The first pile of crop purchased for the season had been brought by Rashpal Singh of Gill village at the New Grain Market near city. The procurement started simultaneously at Mehatpur, Bhogpur, Shahkot and Kartarpur mandis also.
Procurement begins
From today, the government purchase of paddy has started in mandis, and as promised, farmers are being paid for their crops immediately. Congratulations to Gurpreet Singh of Rajpura, the first farmer to receive the payment. Bhagwant Mann, CM
To check any inflow of paddy crop from other states through illegal ways, 12 flying squads have been constituted in the district. These squads will be led by the tehsildars and naib tehsildars in different market committees, including Jalandhar Cantt, Adampur, Bhogpur, Phillaur, Noormahal, Bilga, Goraya, Shahkot, Lohian Khas, Nakodar and Mehatpur.
A control room, too, has also been setup to register complaint regarding bogus procurement, illegal recycling or purchase. There are 78 regular mandis in the district. About 28 temporary procurement centres have also been established.
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh accompanied by Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and Jalandhar West MLA Raman Arora kickstarted the purchase of paddy at local New Grain Market. The DC said all requisite arrangements had already been put in place. He said there was sufficient availability of gunny bags for this season.
