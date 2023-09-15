12 injured as minibus skids of f road

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 14

Twelve passengers were injured when a minibus fell into a gorge near Nurpur Bedi here today. The injured were taken to a government hospital in Singhpur, from where three of them who were seriously injured were referred to the Ropar Civil Hospital.

Manoj Rana, Seema Rani, Mandeep Kaur, Durga, Radha and Motee Devi were among those injured in the accident.

SSP Vivek S Soni said that the mishap occurred when the bus driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer coming from the other side and lost the control on wheel near the Ghahi Majra village.

One injured woman has been referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chandigarh from the Ropar Civil Hospital.

