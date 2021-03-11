12 langars at Musa village to mark singer's birthday

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, June 11

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s family on Saturday shared a 41-second video on his Instagram account to mark his 29th birthday. The video, which garnered lakhs of views, showed the singer’s childhood moments with his parents.

Moosewala’s death has left a void in the hearts of his fans, which was evident even at the “antim ardas” for him as thousands of people from various walks of life attended it.

Since last night, Moosewala has been trending on top social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, as emotional fans showered their love on the singer, demanding justice in the case. Many social organisations held blood donation camps, tree plantation drives and distributed turbans at Musa village in Mansa district. Villagers recalled how his fans had turned up in large numbers last year for the cake-cutting ceremony. This time, they organised 12 langars in his memory. A number of people also converged on his cremation site to pay tributes. Many young fans were seen carrying flowers and handmade cards. Hardeep Sidhu, president, Sikhya Vikas Manch, said, “Moosewala is not with us, but we will keep his legacy alive through meaningful campaigns.” Sources said the singer had planned a birthday bash with Gurdas Maan and others at his new house.

A young man from Jalandhar dedicated an ambulance to the singer. “Moved by an appeal by Moosewala’s mother, I have now begun sporting a turban,” he said.