12 legislators to visit Kartarpur gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, November 19

Twelve MLAs and four officials will pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan, on Monday. All the arrangements have been facilitated by the office of the Speaker of the state Assembly.

last-minute change All the arrangements have been facilitated by the office of the Assembly Speaker

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat had initially announced that 13 MLAs would visit Darbar Sahib Gurdwara

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat had initially announced that 13 legislators will be visiting the shrine. However, Sujanpur Congress MLA Naresh Puri said he won’t be going because of some prior engagements.

MLAs — Jeewan Jyot Kaur, Gurpreet Singh, Balkar Singh Sidhu, Sandeep Jakhar, Jagdeep Kamboj, Ravjot Singh, Kulwant Singh, Madan Lal, Gurdev Singh, Gurdeet Singh, Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and Hardeep Singh — will be visiting the gurdwara.

#Gurdaspur #Pakistan