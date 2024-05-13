12 underprivileged Sikh couples tie knot at Nanded

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The management of Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, today organised marriage ceremony of 12 Sikh couples as part of the scheme, which allows people from underprivileged backgrounds to get married at historic gurdwaras.

The mass marriages are held under the “Mata Sahib Kaur ji Samuhik Vivah” scheme. “This scheme not only preserves tradition but also mitigates unnecessary expenses,” said gurdwara administrator Dr Vijay Satbir Singh Bath.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sikhs #Takht Sri Hazur Sahib