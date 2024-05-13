12 underprivileged Sikh couples tie knot at Nanded

New Delhi, May 12
The management of Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, today organised marriage ceremony of 12 Sikh couples as part of the scheme, which allows people from underprivileged backgrounds to get married at historic gurdwaras.
The mass marriages are held under the “Mata Sahib Kaur ji Samuhik Vivah” scheme. “This scheme not only preserves tradition but also mitigates unnecessary expenses,” said gurdwara administrator Dr Vijay Satbir Singh Bath.
