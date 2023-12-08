Abohar: 12 workers injured in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 7

A dozen farm workers were injured late last night near Maujgarh village, 21km from here on the Abohar-Sriganganagar stretch of NH 62, when a pickup van carrying them collided with a four-wheeler of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). All the injured were brought to the Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital here. Two of them were found in critical condition and have been referred to higher facilities.

The labourers were returning after plucking kinnow fruit in some orchards in a pickup van. As soon as they reached Maujgarh, their pickup van collided with a Bolero camper of the NHAI. Some of the injured have been identified as, Raju, his wife Rita, Avinash, Rishabh, Khushboo and Kailash residents of Patrewala and Om Prakash and Suman of Nihalkhera village.

#Abohar