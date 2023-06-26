12-year-old girl raped, molested by 3 persons in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, June 26
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and molested by three persons, including two teenagers, in a village here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place when she was playing alone behind her house on June 22, SHO Balwinder Singh said.
One of the three accused allegedly raped her while two others allegedly molested her, Singh said.
The police apprehended the two boys aged 14 years and 17 years under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. They will be produced in a juvenile court, he added.
The age of the third accused is yet to be ascertained and efforts are underway to nab him, the SHO said.
