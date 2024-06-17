12 youths barge into house, molest woman

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, June 16

Around 12 persons barged into a house at Chutala village in the district and ransacked it late Friday night. They also allegedly molested a 40-year-old woman after tearing her clothes when she tried to stop them from damaging house items.

The incident came to light when the victim’s family approached the police and lodged a complaint in this connection.

Following her statement, the police booked Heera Singh, his son Jobanpreet Singh, Vishal Singh Shali, Simranjit Singh, Harmit Singh, Harmit Singh Pita, Baljit Singh and Simmi, all residents of Chutala village, Mehakdeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh of Taragarh Talawan village, Sukhwinder Singh Kash and Salwinder Singh Sanju of Dinewal village.

According to the police, Vishal Singh Shali, Harmit Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Salwinder Singh and Jashanpreet Singh have been arrested while raids are on to nab the remaining suspects.

Sarabjit Singh, brother-in-law of the victim, said the accused had been targeting them for the past couple of months due to some old enmity.

They had lodged complaints with the police but no action was taken which ultimately encouraged the accused to attack them.

“They snapped power supply of the village, then barged into the house and ransacked it, besides assaulting the family. They had also hired some persons for the purpose,” he alleged.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashwani Kumar said the accused tore the clothes of a woman, who tried to stop them from ransacking the house, and molested her. A case under Sections 452, 354-B, 323, 427 of the IPC was registered against them at Sadar police station.

Amarinder Singh, SHO, refuted the charges of inaction. “As soon as the police got information, we swung into action and arrested five of the suspects. Raids were on to nab the remaining absconders,” he said.

