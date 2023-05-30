12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, May 29

In yet another immigration fraud, 12 youths from Punjab and Haryana are stranded in Libya after travel agents duped them on the pretext of providing them jobs in Dubai.

A youth said they were cheated by unscrupulous travel agents in India, who charged lakhs of rupees from them.

They were taken from India on a visitor’s visa to Dubai. From Dubai, they were taken to Egypt and then to Zwara city in Libya.

The youth said they were stuck in Libya for the past six months. Employers ill-treated them and did not provide them sufficient food, he claimed.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said, “This is a very serious human rights issue and requires immediate intervention. I have taken up the issue with the MEA. We are in touch with the youths who need immediate evacuation.”

The India Embassy in Tunisia has tweeted, “The mission has taken up the matter with the Libyan authorities through diplomatic channels, requesting early repatriation of the group. The mission is also in touch with the group and their family members in India.”

Earlier in March, 12 Punjabis were rescued by the MEA from Libya. They had also been cheated by a travel agent in Punjab. They were offered jobs in private companies, but kept as bonded labourers.