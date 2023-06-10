 12 yrs on, woman gets RI for life in sister-in-law’s murder case : The Tribune India

12 yrs on, woman gets RI for life in sister-in-law’s murder case

Victim was set ablaze; suspect was on the run for eight years

12 yrs on, woman gets RI for life in sister-in-law’s murder case

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Nearly 12 years after a woman was set ablaze, Nawanshahr District and Session Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa has sentenced her sister-in-law to rigorous imprisonment for life after the prosecution successfully proved the charges.

She was on the run till her arrest on April 7, 2019. The husband and mother–in-law have already been sentenced to life.

It was alleged in the FIR registered on August 31, 2011, at Mukandpur police station that the married woman, set ablaze, was rushed to a hospital by the neighbours for treatment of burn injuries. Her dying declaration was recorded by the then Chief Judicial Magistrate on the day the FIR was registered and she succumbed to her injuries on September 6, 2011.

The judgment is significant as her father and brother had resiled from their statements. Judge Bajwa was, however, of the opinion that conviction could be ordered on the basis of the dying declaration, if it was recorded and proven in accordance with law.

The Judge was also of the opinion that “truth sits upon the lips of a dying man”. The victim had, in her dying declaration, accused her husband Romi, mother-in-law Rani and sister-in-law Paramjit Kaur for setting her ablaze.

The defence counsel’s plea, on the other hand, was that the incident occurred due to the bursting of a stove. He also claimed non-presence of the third accused and challenged the dying declaration by referring to Supreme Court and High Court judgments.

Judge Bajwa did not agree with contentions and held the accused guilty after considering the pleas taken by the convict, going through the record and keeping in view the gravity and nature of the offence committed by her. The accused was sentenced to life term under Section 302 with 34 of IPC. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Punjab

Punjab's AAP govt hires consultant to shift from paddy-wheat cycle

7
Amritsar

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

8
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

10
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...

70 tubewells in Ropar village go dry, illegal mining to blame

70 tubewells in Ropar village go dry, illegal mining to blame


Cities

View All

‘Dhadis’, SGPC on warpath over performance hours

‘Dhadis’, SGPC on warpath over performance hours

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk