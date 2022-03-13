122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The security cover to 122 political leaders in Punjab has been withdrawn, days before AAP leader Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

Two former MLAs who left the Congress for AAP will also lose security. So will re-elected Congress MLAs Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Aruna Chaudhary, Pargat Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Barindermeet Singh Pahra. The 399 security personnel attached with the leaders have been asked to report to their parent units forthwith. However, the security provided to former CMs Charanjit Channi, Capt Amarinder Singh, Parkash Singh Badal and their family members (barring Badal’s son-in-law Adesh Partap Kairon) and former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa stays. Also, while the name of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu does not figure on the list, that of his wife does.

Earlier in the day, Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake claim to form the next government. He arrived at Raj Bhawan in his own car with the official convoy trailing him. Taking to the media, he said: “We invite the people of Punjab to the oath ceremony.” To a question on Cabinet formation, he replied: “The Cabinet will be good. Historic decisions will be taken.” The party is likely to induct only six or seven ministers initially, say sources.

Venu Prasad Addl CS

A Venu Prasad, a 1991-batch IAS officer, has been appointed Addl Chief Secretary to the CM. He has served as CMD, PSPCL, and now heads the Excise Dept. Sources say he will be asked to ensure 300 units of free power to all, as promised by AAP, and to generate funds for the state.