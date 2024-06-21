122 villages of Abohar, Balluana to get drinking water through pipeline

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 20

To ensure the supply of clean drinking water to people, a canal-based water supply scheme is heading towards completion at Patrewala village, about 17 km from here. The Water Treatment Plant (WTP) has been designed to provide drinking water to 122 villages and 15 smaller habitats (dhanis) located in Abohar and Balluana Assembly constituencies. The foundation stone of this Rs 578.28 crore project was laid by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on February 26 last year.

During a visit to the project site today, Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal said that the quality of underground water in this area was not suitable for drinking and due to adulteration of heavy metals in it, consumers suffer from health issues. The project, based on canal water, is a permanent solution to the problem. This will benefit 122 villages and 15 dhanis of Abohar, Khuian Sarwar, Arniwala and Fazilka blocks. Prepared while keeping in mind the estimated population of this area in 2054 (6 lakh), the project will cater to 4,75,144 people of 79,190 families.

The project will get water from the Gang Canal and has a capacity of 68 MLD. The plant is being constructed by Larsen & Turbo Company. After cleaning, the water will be supplied through pipes to the villages of the entire area. The project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025. Recently, more than 70 percent of the work of the water treatment plant has been completed. 439 km long pipe will connect different villages, out of which 278 km pipe has been laid. Apart from this, 21 new water tanks will also be constructed in different villages while the length of the pipeline to be laid within the villages is 700 km.

Executive Engineer Amrit Deep Singh Bhattal said that the project shall provide clean drinking water to the people and will be free from all kinds of hazardous elements.

