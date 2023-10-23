12kg heroin smuggled through Pakistan seized by Punjab Police, one nabbed

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 23

In a major breakthrough, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) here have busted a cross-border smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug trafficker.

The police confiscated 12kg of heroin, smuggled from Pakistan through drone, from his possession.

DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav in his social media post on X gave details about the seizure.

He told that the arrested had direct links with notorious drug smuggler Ranjeet Singh alias Cheeta, who was arrested in connection in May 2020.

Cheeta was wanted in the confiscation of 532kg of heroin worth Rs 2,700 crores by custom authorities from Integrated Check post at Attari in June 2019.

DGP said that Cheeta’s brother Bhola was operating the drug racket from USA.

Cheeta, a big fish in cross border smuggling, allegedly had contacts ISI-controlled network having links to Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naikoo who was killed by security forces in Kashmir.

He had 10 criminal cases against him.

He was one of the a key links involved in smuggling of large number of composite consignments of drugs and illegal weapons through the Indo-Pak border through ICP Attari and also across the border fencing on Indo-Pak border in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

