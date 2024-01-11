13 booked for firing after clash at Patiala bus stand

Tribune News Service

Patiala January 10

In the wake of firing incident reported at the Patiala bus stand on January 9, the police have booked main accused, Jashandeep Singh, and his 12 aides under various sections of the Arms Act and also slapped attempt to murder charge against them.

Jashandeep had opened fire, which led to panic among passengers at the bus stand. Baljinder Singh, a resident of Mansa, who sustained injuries in the attack, has also been booked.

The case has been registered on a complaint of Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Patiala.

According to Sanjiv, the firing incident took place around 2 pm. He said Jashandeep along with his accomplices reportedly attacked Baljinder with a bicycle chain. In a bid to escape from the bus stand, Jashandeep resorted to firing.

ADC Anuprita Johal today imposed Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting fire arms at public places.