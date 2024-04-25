13 days after his death, farmer cremated at Sangrur village

Sushil Goyal
Sangrur, April 24
After 13 days of death, the body of 52-year-old farmer Karamjit Singh was today cremated at his native Sangatpura village (near Lehra) in Sangrur district. A large number of persons, including members and activists of the BKU (Ugrahan), attended the cremation. Gurlal Singh, a son of the deceased farmer, lit the pyre. Karamjit is survived by his parents, wife and two sons.
Had heart attack during dharna
Karamjit Singh, a farmer, had died on April 11 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, after he suffered a heart attack during a dharna organised by the BKU (U) outside a private silo in Sunam on April 11. Following the death, the farmers’ union was not allowing the cremation until the government accepted their demands.
Earlier, the leaders and members of the BKU (U) laid the union’s flag on the body of the deceased and gave salute. They also paid tributes to the deceased farmer on the occasion. Besides the villagers, farm union leaders who were present included Amrik Singh Gandhuan, Darbara Singh Chhajla, Bahal Singh Dhindsa, Bahadur Singh Bhutal and Dharminder Singh Pishor.
Karamjit Singh had died on April 11 at the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, after he suffered a heart attack during a dharna organised by the BKU (U), in protest against the introduction of silo system, outside a private silo in Sunam on April 11. The post-mortem examination of the body of the deceased farmer was also conducted today at the Government Rajindra Hospital as the farmers’ union was not allowing it until the government accepted their demands.
The Lehra tehsil administration yesterday accepted their demands, which included Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased farmer and waiving the entire loan of the family. Following this, the ‘pucca morcha’ by the union, which began on April 12 at the office of the SDM, Lehra, ended yesterday evening and the union gave its nod for conducting of the post-mortem examination of the body.
Bahadur Singh Bhutal, general secretary of Lehra block of BKU (U), said the body of the farmer was brought to Sangatpura village from Patiala today afternoon after the post-mortem examination.
