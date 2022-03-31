12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 31
In first administrative reshuffle in Punjab by the new AAP government, twelve IAS including five Deputy Commissioners and 13 SSPs, all IPS cadre were transferred today with immediate effect.
The five DCs are: Harish Nayar- Barnala, Kulwant Singh – Moga, Showkat Ahmed Parray – Bathinda, Jitendra Jorwal – Sangrur and Jaspreet Singh – Mansa.
In other posting of IAS officers, Himanshu Jain is additional secretary to CM – Punjab, Mohinder Pal is Special Secretary-Home Affairs and Justice, Ramvir is Director General Employment Generations besides Mission Director Skill Development, Kumar Amit is Special Secretary Personnel and MD- Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation, Vineet Kumar is Special Secretary Agriculture and MD Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, Kumar Saurabh Raj is Director – Technical Education and Industrial Training, while Dalwinderjit Singh is Joint Secretary Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board.
The SSPs with fresh postings are: Harjeet Singh -Gurdaspur, Dhruman H. Nimbale -Hoshiarpur, Alka Meena- Malerkotla, Vivek Sheel Soni – Mohali, Nanak Singh-Patiala, Sandeep Garg-Ropar, Gulneet Singh Khurana-Moga, Charanjit Singh – Ferozepore, Sandeep Kumar Malik-Barnala, Ravjot Grewal-Fatehgarh Sahib, Sartaj Singh Chahal - Hoshiarpur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu – Sangrur and Ranjit Singh Dhillon- Tarn Taran.
