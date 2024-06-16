13 kg drugs, drone seized by BSF

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

In separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 13 kg narcotics and a China-made drone near the Indo-Pak border.

During the night of June 14-15, BSF personnel seized four packets of heroin believed to have been dropped by drones from Pakistan at two different locations along the International Border in Raisinghnagar and Anupgarh areas of the Sriganganagar sector.

BSF personnel deployed along the border, upon hearing the sound of a drone, opened fire in the direction of the drone. During an intensive search of the area, two packets of heroin were recovered from the Raisinghnagar area and another two packets from the Anupgarh area, a BSF spokesperson said.

The total weight of the seized heroin is approximately 12.88 kg, with an estimated value of Rs 60 crore in the international market. Although no drone was recovered during the search, the police have been informed to cordon off the in-depth area to apprehend the suspected smugglers.

In Punjab, a drone along with a plastic container stuffed with 557 grams heroin was recovered from the fields adjacent to Kahangarh village in the Amritsar sector. A search was carried out in the area by the BSF on the basis of a tip-off.

