13 passengers injured as Katra-bound bus rams into tree in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, April 22
At least 13 passengers were injured on Saturday when a private bus crashed into a tree on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police said.
The bus with around 50 passengers was travelling from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.
When the bus reached near Aima Mangat village, it rammed into the roadside tree after its driver lost control over the vehicle.
The injured were admitted to civil hospitals of Mukerian and Dasuya.
All were discharged after first aid, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit
At the end of a 22.5-hour countdown, the 44.4-metre-tall roc...
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US compani...
Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled
Is unveiled by NN Vohra, president of The Tribune Trust, at ...
Some are pursuing politics of hate to try to divide the country: Mamata Banerjee
Was speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz
Ex-J&K governor Satya Pal Malik not detained, came to police station on his own: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police also takes to Twitter to say a false news a...