14 institutes team up for research on 'resurgent' Punjab

Ropar, December 8
In a collective initiative, eminent figures in academia and education, in a meeting held in IIT Ropar under the umbrella of the Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM), have united to pioneer the “Research for Resurgent Punjab” (RRP). This consortium will focus on developing all-encompassing solutions addressing critical challenges faced by Punjab.
The RRP comprises a coalition of 14 educational institutions and universities, including Panjab University, Punjabi University, PEC (Punjab Engineering College) Chandigarh, IIT Ropar, NIT (National Institute of Technology) Jalandhar, NITTTR (National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research) Chandigarh, SLIET (Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology) Longowal, IKGPTU (IK Gujral Punjab Technical University), IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Amritsar, GNA University, CU Punjab and others.
The initiative is led by academicians including former VC of IKGPTU, Prof Rajneesh Arora, VC of Central University of Punjab Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari, and National Organisational Secretary of BSM Shankaranand.
