14 lives lost daily in fog-related mishaps

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, January 4

On an average, 14 lives are lost every day due to road accidents caused by fog.

According to ‘Road Accidents in India 21’, a report compiled by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a total of 7,994 road accidents were reported in the past seven years due to fog. It led to the death of 5,740 people and left 4,322 with serious or minor injuries.

Foggy season usually lasts 60 days between December and January, as per metrological data.

Thus, the daily average of deaths due to fog-related accidents comes to 14.

In the year-wise break-up between 2014 and 2021, the highest number of accidents (1,244) and deaths (866) took place in 2017, followed by 1,177 accidents and 912 deaths in 2018.

The debate about fog-related deaths has been going on in Punjab for almost a decade. In 2015, it was planned that the state must prepare for both long-term and short-term implementation strategies to improve traffic management and safety during foggy season.

However, most of the ideas remained on paper and the number of deaths due to fog-related accidents have kept on increasing.

The accidents as well as deaths have increased by 25 per cent as compared to 2015.

Main reasons

Unattended construction sites on roadside

Failure to reduce speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles

Slow response in removing the accidental vehicle and cordoning off the accident site leading to pileup

Poor road signs and markings

Safety Tips