140 check dams on Punjab rivulets to control groundwater depletion

February 19

To check fast depletion of underground water and to rejuvenate it, the government has commenced work on erecting 140 check dams, mainly on ‘choes’ (seasonal rivulets) at different sites across the state.

Construction of dams and tree plantation will be done in Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Moga, Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Muktsar of Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions

The groundwater level is going down by 70 cm in the state annually.

A total of 109 ‘over-exploited’ blocks of the total 138 blocks have already gone into the ‘dark’ zone. The Central Groundwater Board (North-Western region) had warned that Punjab would turn into a desert in 25 years if exploitation of its underground water resources continues unchecked.

Confirming the development, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Krishan Kumar said the project being executed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) had been drawn up for the dams and tree plantation in Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Moga, Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Muktsar districts.

The state has started tree plantation on 569-km area in Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions.

The Principal Secretary said the project had earmarked 376 check dams, under the project, as a measure to control soil erosion. The project also includes tree plantation in 925-km area along seasonal rivulets.

Talking to The Tribune, a senior department functionary said: “Check dams reduce the speed of water and this will help groundwater recharging.”

After his visit to Telangana last week, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said the government would explore the feasibility of replicating Telangana’s model for conservation of groundwater and recharging the water table. He was referring to small dams constructed in Telangana villages because of which groundwater level had increased up to two metres.

The government has also tied up with the Israel Government to check groundwater depletion and its recharging. Once a water-deficient country, Israel has established itself as a global leader in water utility sector.

The senior officer said: “Till the time state farmers do not come out of paddy-wheat cycle, groundwater depletion can’t be prevented. A lot more needs to be done than just check dams.”