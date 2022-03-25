142 cops vaccinated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police on Thursday organised a camp to administer booster dose to 142 personnel at its headquarters. DGP VK Bhawra asked all police personnel to get the booster shot. TNS

Agents dupe man of Rs1 cr

Moga: A 42-year-old man of Moga was allegedly duped of Rs1.11 crore by the travel agents on the pretext of obtaining Canadian permanent residency (PR) for him and his family.