142 cops vaccinated

Chandigarh: The police on Thursday organised a camp to administer booster dose to 142 personnel at its headquarters. DGP VK Bhawra asked all police personnel to get the booster shot. TNS
Agents dupe man of Rs1 cr
Moga: A 42-year-old man of Moga was allegedly duped of Rs1.11 crore by the travel agents on the pretext of obtaining Canadian permanent residency (PR) for him and his family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7