144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, November 19

The Bathinda Police have registered 144 FIRs in connection with stubble burning cases reported from various places in the district. The FIRs had been registered in the last few days after receiving complaints from officials who had been deputed by the district administration to report and take necessary action against those burning crop residue.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “We have registered 144 FIRs for stubble burning in the district. The administration has formed teams to check stubble burning. When the cases came to their notice, members of these teams filed police complaints and the FIRs were registered and after a probe further action would be taken.”

Bathinda district has reported 2,808 cases of stubble burning so far this season.

The practice continues despite the efforts of the Punjab Government to dissuade farmers from burning crop residue.

Shingara Singh Mann, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader said, “The farmers are also in favour of conserving the environment, but the processing of stubble for use in fields involves a huge cost. We want the government to extend financial help of Rs 2,500 per acre.”

Experts claim that most farmers use wheat residue as fodder for cattle and only the stalk is set on fire. Paddy residue is not used as fodder as it is unfit for that purpose. Hence, farmers burn both paddy stalk and straw close to autumn every year.

According to the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), every person holding up to 2 acres of land is liable to pay a penalty of Rs 2,500 for stubble burning. The fine will be Rs 5,000 in case the land measured between 2 and 5 acres and Rs 15,000 for those having more than 5 acres.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning