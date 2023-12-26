15 arrested under NDPS Act in a day

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 25

The Sangrur police registered 14 cases and arrested 15 persons under Sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act in various parts of the district on Sunday. The arrests were made when these persons were either under the influence of intoxicants or taking drugs. Out of the 15 arrested persons, dope test was conducted on two. Both of them tested positive.

The cases were registered at various police stations, including Sadar police station, Dhuri; City police station, Dhuri; Sherpur police station; Sadar police station, Sangrur; City police station, Sangrur; City police station, Sunam; Longowal police station; Cheema police station; Chhajli police station; Dirba police station; Dharamgarh police station; Lehra police station and the Moonak police station.

The police made these arrests under a campaign to check drug abuse in the district.

