15 buses plying sans permit impounded

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 30

PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana today supervised a surprise checking here to take action against the buses plying illegally. He had received information that 30 buses were plying without permits here.

Later, 15 buses were impounded as per rules of the State Transport Department.

The surprise led to panic among transporters and a few bus operators managed to flee the station. Hadana, however, said that strict action would be taken against the operators who had run away and were plying buses in an illegal manner.

“These buses of big families are giving a hard time to the government, but this won’t be allowed to happen now,” Hadana said.

This was the third such action by the PRTC chairman against buses plying in the last 20 days.

Hadana said he was told two days ago that many private AC and non-AC buses were carrying passengers illegally without a permit. After conducting a raid, it was found that these buses were running illegally, he added.

During interrogation, it was found that bus drivers did not have a tourist permit. Many of them drivers refused to name their employer(s).

When the bus staff were interrogated, they tried to run away. The passengers were taken from PRTC buses outside the bus stand.

#PRTC