15 injured in road accident

Tribune News Service

Morinda, November 15

Fifteen persons were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer, a motorcycle, an SUV and a bus on the Morinda- Sirhind road here today. Six injured were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh, due to their serious condition.

The police said the tractor-trailer was being driven recklessly when it hit a motorcycle. An SUV (Innova) rammed into the tractor-trailer from the rear, which was then hit by a bus.

Fifteen persons, including the bike rider and an Innova passenger, were injured in the incident. The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the spot. The injured were taken to a local hospital, from where six of them were referred to the GMCH, Chandigarh, as they had suffered severe head injuries.

Morinda SHO Sunil Kumar said the police had seized the tractor-trailer and a case had been registered.