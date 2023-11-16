15 injured in road accident

Morinda, November 15
Fifteen persons were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer, a motorcycle, an SUV and a bus on the Morinda- Sirhind road here today. Six injured were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh, due to their serious condition.
The police said the tractor-trailer was being driven recklessly when it hit a motorcycle. An SUV (Innova) rammed into the tractor-trailer from the rear, which was then hit by a bus.
Fifteen persons, including the bike rider and an Innova passenger, were injured in the incident. The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the spot. The injured were taken to a local hospital, from where six of them were referred to the GMCH, Chandigarh, as they had suffered severe head injuries.
Morinda SHO Sunil Kumar said the police had seized the tractor-trailer and a case had been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...
Uttarakhand ropes in Thai experts for tunnel rescue op
Had saved children from flooded cave
PM Modi makes tribal push in Jharkhand amid state elections
Launches outreach programmes
Congress goes all out to retain Chhattisgarh, BJP battles MP anti-incumbency
Curtains on high-pitched poll campaigns to two states