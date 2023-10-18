2015 Kotkapura incident: Police-protester clash videos played in court

Faridkot, October 17
Several videos of a clash between the protesters and police personnel in Kotkapura on October 14, 2015, post sacrilege incidents, were played in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class today.
Cops, who sustained injuries in the clash, had approached the court to take cognisance of the protesters who attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.
The counsels for these ‘victim’ cops alleged the videos explicitly showed the protesters attacking them. Opposing the summoning of the protesters, the public prosecutor claimed that the SIT had already stated that the role of the protesters was also being probed.
