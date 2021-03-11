152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products

Moga/Ferozepur, May 26
The Ferozepur Railway Division while launching the ‘One Station One Product’ has selected 152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to make them a promotional and sales hub for local products.
It’s a step towards promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local programme, which allow rail passengers to experience the rich heritage of India and buy these products.
The objective of this scheme is to promote local and indigenous products and provide an opportunity to earn livelihood through skill development of local weavers, artisans, craftsmen, etc. The main railway stations selected under this scheme are Amritsar, Jalandhar City, Jalandhar Cantonment, Ludhiana, Ferozepur Cantonment, Muktsar, Moga, Fazilka, Phagwara, Verka, Sultanpur Lodhi, Pathankot Junction and Pathankot Cantonment among others.
At these stations, local products like handlooms, artworks, phulkari, khadi products, milk products, woolen/hosiery products, sports goods and apparel, Kashmiri nuts and spices, local agricultural and food products etc. will be displayed and sold at special counters allotted to the local people. The stalls or kiosks will be provided by railways for this purpose. — TNS
Weavers, artisans to benefit
Weavers, artisans, craftsmen, etc, from the underprivileged section will get an opportunity to make additional income. Dr Seema Sharma, DRM
