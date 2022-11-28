 16 medical colleges under construction: Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

16 medical colleges under construction: Bhagwant Mann

Visited Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur to review plans for upcoming institutes

Bhagwant Mann in Kapurthala on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in Kapurthala today to review the maps and plans of the upcoming medical college site here.

The CM said the state now would have 25 medical colleges, of which 16 are under construction.

Health, edu a priority

Every district will soon have a medical college touching it. There will be total 25 medical institutes in the state. It is our promise to prioritise education and health. With the new colleges, we will revive medical tourism. Bhagwant Mann

“Every district will soon have a medical college touching it. If talented youths from the country can go to Ukraine to pursue medical degree, a country which has gained independence only 25 years ago, then why medical education couldn’t be ensured in our country which attained freedom 75 years ago. It is our promise to prioritise education and health. With the new colleges, we will revive medical tourism in the state, on lines of Tamil Nadu,” the CM stated.

The CM said as soon as the site maps were cleared, the process for releasing tenders would begin, adding, “This is a Rs 428.59-crore project on 20 acres. The state will fund 55 per cent of the project and the remaining will be contributed by the Centre. A 300-bed hospital will also be built on the land, so a civil hospital is also in the plan. We have finalised three projects in state so far in Kapurthala, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur. The one in Kapurthala will be named after Guru Nanak Dev.”

Talking to mediapersons, he reiterated his claim that 95 per cent households in Punjab would get zero electricity bill in the next cycle.

“You must have seen the rate of electricity. 86 per cent people have received zero bills in the current cycle. In the next cycle, 95 per cent homes will get zero bills as consumption of power decreases in the winters,” Mann said.

Speaking on Gujarat elections, the CM said his party didn’t figure in surveys, but would form government.

