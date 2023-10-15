160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 14

Believe it or not, the health staff deputed at an Aam Aadmi Clinic are accused of minting money by examining over 160 patients on a daily basis.

Under its flagship health project, the AAP government offers Rs 50 per patient to the doctors deputed at the mohalla clinics. Interestingly, one such Aam Aadmi Clinic is situated in the Assembly segment of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh in Patiala and the role of its staff has come under the scanner for allegedly registering fake patients to get incentives.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has ordered a probe (special audit) into the functioning of five clinics where the average footfall of patients is more than 100 per day. While a doctor gets an incentive of Rs 50 per patient, a pharmacist and a clinical assistant get Rs 12 and Rs 10, respectively. A doctor gets a fixed salary of around Rs 63,000 per month. A clinical assistant and a pharmacist get a minimum salary of Rs 11,000 and Rs 12,000, respectively.

Sources in the Health Department said a medical officer had reported a higher number of patients than actual in official records.

The Deputy Commissioner said, “There are reports that a general practitioner in a mohalla clinic earned Rs 1.65 lakh per month.

The doctor claimed to have treated around 3,300 patients, excluding Sundays. Thus, he examined 132 patients on a daily basis in 25 days.”

“The Aam Aadmi Clinics are operational from 8 am to 2 pm. To unravel the truth, I have ordered a probe and have sought a report from the Civil Surgeon,” said Sawhney.

The Health Department recently directed its officials to visit those mohalla clinics where the daily footfall was above 100.

59 lakh patients treated so far

The Aam Aadmi Party government has set up 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the past one year to provide primary healthcare services to the residents

A total of 80 types of medicines are provided and 41 diagnostic tests are conducted free of cost at these mohalla clinics

Approximately, 59 lakh patients have visited the mohalla clinics. Of these, 9.54 lakh have availed of the diagnostic facilities so far

