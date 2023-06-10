17,000 kg of lahan seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

The Excise Department seized stills (bhattis), 17,000 kg of lahan, 320 litres of illicit liquor, one boat, four iron drums, eight plastic cans of 25 litres each and four vessels during search operations carried out in the past two days against the illicit distillation of liquor in Dasuya of Hoshiarpur district .

A spokesperson of the department said teams of the Excise Enforcement, Excise officers of Hoshiarpur Range and Excise Police personnel were deputed to conduct the checking of illicit distillation along the bank of the Beas in Dasuya.

He said the search operations were conducted in Terkiana, Kethana, Badaiyan, Dhanoa, Saidpur and Bhikhowal villages of Dasuya was searched.