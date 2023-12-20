17,932 head of cattle died of Lumpy Skin Disease in Punjab in 2 years

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, DECember 19

In a startling revelation, the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has resulted in a staggering death of 2.08 lakh head of cattle in the country, with a total of 32.73 lakh cattle falling victim to the disease over the past two years. This grim situation was outlined in a report submitted by the standing committee on the spread of LSD in cattle in Parliament today.

Rajasthan emerged as the worst-hit state, witnessing over 76,030 deaths out of a total of 15.67 lakh infected cattle. Following closely, Maharashtra reported 34,711 deaths and Karnataka 30,973 deaths. Punjab witnessed 17,932 deaths, while Himachal Pradesh saw 11,275 deaths out of 1.40 lakh infected cattle. Haryana reported 2,938 deaths out of 1.14 lakh infected cattle.

In 2022-23, a total of 35.61 lakh heads of cattle were infected, resulting in 2.08 lakh deaths, including 2.97 lakh infections and 22,313 deaths. Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka witnessed a rampant spread of the disease compared to the rest of the country.

