17 months on, parents seek justice for daughter’s murder in Canada

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, April 26

While leaders of various political parties have started making beeline to Sohi family of Tollewal village following murder of their son at White Rock in Canada, a family of Kalahar village in Ludhiana district is sombre that none of the functionaries in the government bothered to visit them even seventeen months after their daughter was brutally murdered in Brampton.

$50,000 REWARD ON KILLER The deceased, Pawanpreet Kaur was shot multiple times at her workplace in Canada, a gas station, in December, 2023. Her father Davinder Singh and mother Jasvir Kaur have once again urged PM Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to coordinate with the investigating agency in Canada for killer’s arrest. Canadian police had announced $50,000 reward on alleged killer Dharam Dhalliwal (now one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada).

“We are so upset over our own government’s unconcern that we have lost faith in the political system of our country and the native state,” said Jasvir Kaur, adding that they had started crying on hearing news about the announcement of reward on Dharam Dhaliwal.

Pawanpreet Kaur, a resident of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area, was shot multiple times at the Petro-Canada gas station where she worked. Dhaliwal, against whom a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued year ago, is presumed to have left Canada. Kalahar family suspects that he might have slipped into the USA as he had been engaged in transport business earlier.

While Dhaliwal remained at large, two of his family members were arrested in April last year in Moncton, New Brunswick and charged with accessory to the murder.

The eldest of two daughters of a marginal farmer family of Kalahar village, Pawanpreet Kaur had gone to Brampton over four years ago in search of greener pastures and had been working overtime with intention to end her parent’s financial constraints. She was killed on December 3, 2022, and the Kalahar family had received no help from the Punjab Government or the Union Government in fetching her body to India.

Kulwinder Singh Sohi (27), son of a Tollewal family was stabbed to death at White Rock in Canada on Tuesday and the family is also running from pillar to post to get the body to Punjab.

Though the family is yet to receive help from any of the sources, leaders of various political families have started making a beeline to Tollewal ahead of Lok Sabha election.

