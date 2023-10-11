17 more women rescued from Muscat

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 10

As many as 17 more women were rescued from Muscat with the joint efforts of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and the External Affairs Ministry. Of these, one was from Jharkhand and the rest were from Punjab, who today reached their homes safely.

Seechewal said so far, 48 women, who got trapped following allurements by travel agents, had been brought back from Arab countries in the past seven months.

Of the new returnees, three from Nawanshahr, Amritsar and Mohali reached Seechewal’s dera in Sultanpur Lodhi. The women said they were made to chop meat and prepare its meal. They would advise everyone not to move to these countries.

A returnee, who hails from Nawanshahr, said, “Despite an injury in my leg, I was not provided any treatment. Instead, my employers forced me to continue to toil. Such an ill-treatment was not only meted out to me but also other women there. No one was provided any medical aid during any ailment”.

Mohali-based woman said, “Two girls were treated so badly in Muscat that they even tried to attempt suicide.” Seechewal appreciated the courage shown by the women while sharing the nasty experiences and seeking support from the Indian side. He appreciated the role of Indian diplomats in rescuing the women.

