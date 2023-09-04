17 trucks seized for carrying iron scrap sans bill

Sangrur, September 3

Teams of the State Intelligence and Preventive Unit (SIPU) from Rupnagar, Ludhiana and Patiala seized 17 trucks loaded with iron scrap during a special inspection at Khanauri.

Additional Commissioner of State Tax (1) Jiwanjot Kaur said the vehicles were found parked on the premises of Guru Nanak Truck Union without documents, including bill or e-way bill.

SIPU member Amit Goyal said after loading goods in a vehicle from a commercial establishment and before the movement of the vehicle, it is mandatory to have the tax invoice and e-way bill related to the goods.

#Sangrur