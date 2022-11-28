17 ultra-modern buildings for govt offices, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

To facilitate the common man for getting their day-to-day administrative works done, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today gave approval for the construction of 17 ultra-modern buildings for the sub divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes across the state.

“This decision has been taken to ensure that the common man does not face any inconvenience. The new offices will have better working space and hassle-free delivery of services to the common man,” he added.

#bhagwant mann