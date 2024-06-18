17-year-old electrocuted

Abohar, June 17
A 17-year-old youth, Dharamveer alias Kaku, of Khema Kheda village near here got electrocuted on Monday. Dharampreet of Khema Kheda said his brother Kaku used to assist a disc jockey.
Today, he went to instal a tent. While removing the pipes after the programme, a pipe touched the overhead electricity line due to which he got electrocuted. The body has been kept in the mortuary for the post-mortem examination.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision
Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...
Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful
Decision on post in few days: Sources