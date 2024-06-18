17-year-old electrocuted

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 17

A 17-year-old youth, Dharamveer alias Kaku, of Khema Kheda village near here got electrocuted on Monday. Dharampreet of Khema Kheda said his brother Kaku used to assist a disc jockey.

Today, he went to instal a tent. While removing the pipes after the programme, a pipe touched the overhead electricity line due to which he got electrocuted. The body has been kept in the mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

