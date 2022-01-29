176 more candidates file nomination for Punjab Assembly polls on Day 3

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/Muktsar, Jan 28

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said 176 nominations were filed in the state on the third day. With 126 nominations filed previously, the total number stands at 302.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia after filing his nomination from Amritsar East on Friday.

Badals to file papers on Jan 31 Muktsar: SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal and his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will file their nominations from Lambi and Jalalabad, respectively, on January 31. Their advocates said they would first go to Malout town to file the nomination for the Lambi Assembly constituency and thereafter Jalalabad on the same day to file papers from there. TNS

Promiment among those who filed their nomitations today included SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who filed his papers from Amritsar East and Majitha constituencies. When asked about his prospects opposite to Navjot Singh Sidhu on his home turf, Majithia said: ‘As far as the ‘people’s court’ was concerned, I would defeat him.”

In Gidderbaha, Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also filed his papers. A perusal of Raja Warring’s affidavit showed that he and his wife Amrita Singh’s assets are worth Rs 15.12 crore. In Malout, AAP candidate Baljit Kaur, daughter of ex-MP Prof Sadhu Singh too filed her papers today. She and her husband have total assets worth Rs 1.17 crore. Their total liabilities are nearly Rs 61 lakh.

In Patiala district, 18 more candidates filed their nomination papers in eight constituencies in Patiala district. SAD candidate Sarup Chand Singla filed his nomination from Bathinda Urban. —

#Punjabpolls2022