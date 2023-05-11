177 FIRs against anti-social elements, drug smugglers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The two-day long special operation ‘Ops Vigil’ launched against drug smugglers and anti-social elements has led to registration of 177 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. The move follows twin bomb blasts in Amritsar on Heritage Street near Golden Temple.

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, on Tuesday visited Ludhiana bus stand to lead the Punjab Police to carry out the multi-pronged checking and area domination programme, which commenced at 10 am. ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab Police headquarters also camped at their assigned districts to personally supervise the operation. The CPs/SSPs were directed to mobilise at least 75 per cent of the force to carry out the operation.

Arpit Shukla, Special DGP, Law and Order, said, “Police teams have recovered 2.5 kg heroin, over three quintals of poppy husk, other narcotics, pharma drugs and huge quantity of illicit liquor and lahan (raw material used to make liquor) during the state-wide operation.”

He said over 17,500 police personnel under the supervision of gazetted rank officers conducted checking at 185 railways stations, 230 bus stands, 1198 hotels/sarais and 715 market places/malls across the state. During the operation, 3,405 suspected persons were rounded up for questioning, he said.

Apart from this, 79 inter-state and 318 inter-district hi-tech nakas were also set-up in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public, the Special DGP said, adding that police teams challaned at least 1,596 vehicles, besides impounding 60 vehicles.

Similarly, police teams reviewed security at 6,233 gurdwaras, 2,376 temples, 517 churches and 425 mosques to ensure that CCTV cameras were installed and in working condition, he said.

Shukla said the purpose behind conducting state-wide operation was to boost public confidence and increase the presence of cops to deter anti-social elements.

Police teams carried out at least 221 flag marches across the state during the two-day long operation, he said.