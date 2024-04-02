Ropar: 18,000 litres of lahan seized

Ropar, April 1
Excise Department officials, in coordination with their counterparts in Himachal Pradesh, launched a search operation in Himachal areas bordering Ropar district and recovered 18,000 litres of ‘lahan’ in Majari and Dabt villages, located 2 km inside the jurisdiction of HP today.
As many as 10 working stills were also found during the search operation.
Ropar DC Dr Preeti Yadav said a joint operation was started around 4 am, which was concluded around noon. As much as 18,000 litres of ‘lahan’ found during the eight-hour search operation was destroyed on the spot, said the DC.
