18 teams to ensure EC guidelines are followed, says Malerkotla DC

Malerkotla, March 20

The administration claimed to have constituted eighteen flying squads and static surveillance teams to ensure smooth polling at 400 polling stations of the district where Lok Sabha election for Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib constituencies is scheduled to be held on June 1. Webcasting and deployment of micro-observers will further ensure implementation of guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

As many as 3,23,035 registered voters from Malerkotla and Amargarh Assembly segments falling under Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib LS constituencies could exercise their right to vote.

Government personnel led by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Pallavi and SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh claimed that fool-proof proactive arrangements had been made to ensure each registered voter can use his right to vote comfortably and without any fear on the scheduled day of polling in the state.

“We call upon all the voters to participate without fear in this festival of democracy as we have made all possible arrangements for comfort and safety of all stakeholders of the electioneering process including the personnel deployed on election duty,” said DEO-cum-DC Pallavi.

Elaborating on the breakup of the electorate, DEO Pallavi said that there are 1,70,856 male voters in the district and 1,52,168 females besides 11 transgenders. Special arrangements have been envisaged for 2007 PWD (Persons with disability) voters and 73 voters above 100 years of age. 6,908 first time voters in the age group of 18-19 will be motivated to reach their polling booths enthusiastically.

She further said that a Media Certification and Monitoring Committee had been constituted to keep a close watch on unauthorised activities of candidates and their supporters through paid news, electronic channels and social media. Residents can also bring any violation observed by them to the notice of the election office on complaint number 01675-299493 and cVigil app of the ECI, DEO Pallavi added.

Claiming that the district had exhibited 70.54 voter turnout during last LS election, the DEO said that all stakeholders including voters and election staff had been sensitised to ensure that the national target of 70 per cent turnout is exceeded by the widest margin.

ADC Rajpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner Harbans Singh, SDM Gurmit Bansal and SDM Aparna MB were advised to monitor the electioneering process closely and ensure the sanctity of the process.

73 centenarian voters

