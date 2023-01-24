 18 trains cancelled due to fog in Ferozepur Railway Division for one month; See complete list : The Tribune India

18 trains cancelled due to fog in Ferozepur Railway Division for one month; See complete list

Many other trains diverted, short-terminated and regulated in Punjab

18 trains cancelled due to fog in Ferozepur Railway Division for one month; See complete list

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, January 24

As the cold wave continues unabated in northern India, Indian Railways have cancelled at least 18 trains in the Ferozepur Railway Division from January 25 to February 24 this year, confirmed Deepak Kumar, Chief, Public Relations, Northern Railways, on Tuesday.

Many trains have also been delayed over the past few weeks due to inclement weather conditions. A total of 48 trains have been cancelled in the northern region of the country due to poor visibility.

As per the details available, the trains cancelled in the Ferozepur Railway Division for one month are; 06967 Jalandhar City-Firozpur Special, 06964 Firozpur-Jalandhar City Special, 06994 Fazilka-Kotkapura Special, 06991Kotkapura-Fazilka Special, 06958 Jalandhar City-Hoshiarpur Special, 06959 Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar City Special, 06921 Amritsar-Dera Baba Nanak Special, 06922 Dera Baba Nanak-Amritsar Special, 06995 Bathinda-Fazilka Special, 06996 Fazilka-Bathinda Special, 06937 Amritsar-Pathankot Special, 06934 Pathankot-Amritsar Special, 04577 Ambala-Nangal Dam Special, 04568 Nangal Dam-Ambala Special, 01625 Dhuri-Bhatinda Special, 01626 Bhatinda-Dhuri Special, 04139 Kurukshetra-Ambala Special, 04549 Ambala-Patiala Special and 04550 Patiala-Ambala Special train.

It may be mentioned that the railways has tried out several ways to overcome the perennial problem of fog in northern India disrupting its services in the past but nothing has been foolproof.

The most accepted solution for ages has been the bursting of “crackers” or detonators on the rails. The 19th-century technology involves placing coin-sized detonators along the rails. When the wheel of the train passes on it, the detonator explodes making a loud noise. The noise indicates to the loco pilot the status of the signal or poor visibility ahead. Loco pilots generally avoid speeding in poor visibility conditions considering safety.

Few more trains affected

Meanwhile, the Northern Railways on Tuesday notified for the information of the general public that due to non-interlocking work on Chhintanwala-Nabha station on Rajpura-Bathinda section many trains will remain temporarily cancelled /diverted/ short terminated and regulated as under;

The 04548 Bathinda–Ambala Cantt Express Special JCO will remain cancelled from 25.01.2023 to 28.01.2023;

14510 Bathinda–Ambala Cantt Express JCO from 25.01.2023 to 28.01.2023;

04531 Ambala Cantt-Dhuri Express Special JCO from 25.01.2023 to 28.01.2023;

04547 Ambala Cantt-Bathinda Express Special JCO from 25.01.2023 to 28.01.2023;

14525 /14526 Ambala Cantonment- Ganganagar-Ambala Cantonment Inter-City Express JCO from 25.01.2023 to 28.01.2023 will also remain cancelled, the railway authorities stated.

The trains that will remain short terminated at the origin of their journey include 14735 Ganganagar- Ambala Cantt Express JCO from 25.01.2023 to 28.01.2023. It will be short terminated at Bathinda. Consequently, the 14736 Ambala cantonment-Ganganagar Express JCO from 26.01.2023 to 29.01.2023 will shortly originate from Bathinda. It will remain partially cancelled between Bathinda-Ambala Cantonment.

Some trains have also been diverted, which include;

11057 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus–Amritsar Express JCO from 23.01.2023 to 26.01.2023. It will be diverted to run viaAmbala Cantt-Rajpura-Ludhiana and skip stoppages atPatiala, Nabha, Dhuri, Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh.

The 11058 Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Dadar Express JCO from 25.01.2023 to 28.01.2023 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana- Rajpura-Ambala Cantt and skip stoppages at Ahmedgarh, Malerkotla, Dhuri, Nabha and Patiala.

The 12751 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Express JCO on27.01.2023 will be diverted to run via Panipat, Jakhal, Dhuri, Ludhiana and skip stoppages at Ambala Cantt, Rajpura and Patiala.

The 11058 Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Dadar Express JCO has been rescheduled from 25.01.2023 to 28.01.2023 by 02.20 hours. It will depart from Amritsar at 11:10 hours instead of 08:50 hours.

The 14507 Delhi-Bathinda Express JCO was regulated on 20.01.2023 by 30 minutes.

The 14888/14887 Barmer-Rishikesh-Barmer Express JCO from 24.01.2023 to 27.01.2023 will skip stoppages of Nabha while the 14508/14507 Fazilka-Delhi- Bathinda and 14711/14712 Haridwar-Ganganagar-Haridwar Intercity JCO will skip Nabha stoppage from 25.01.2023 to 28.01.2023

#Ferozepur #Moga

