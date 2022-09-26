18 trucks overloaded with mining material impounded in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 25

A large number of vehicles entering the state from Himachal Pradesh (HP) were allegedly found without relevant documents here today. Drivers of 18 of such trucks reportedly fled the spot, leaving the vehicles behind.

The Nurpur Bedi police had set up a naka around midnight yesterday. Interestingly, the Mining Department has set up nakas in areas bordering HP. A penalty of Rs 7 per cubic foot is charged from tipper drivers on materials exceeding the quantity mentioned in the bills.

The police had started a drive on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday to keep a check on plying of overloaded tippers after a local was crushed to death by one such tipper at Khera Kalmot village on Friday night.

As mining has been disallowed in the state recently, hundreds of trucks loaded with raw material have been entering Punjab from HP. These pass through Khera Kalmot to go to different parts of the state.

SHO Gursewak Singh said the police had set up nakas after midnight to check all such vehicles coming from HP. The 18 trucks, whose drivers had fled the scene, were taken to the police station and no one had approached them till evening to claim the ownership of the vehicles as well as the material, he added.

Mining Department SDO Akash Aggarwal said 80 overloaded trucks from HP had been allowed to enter from Khera Kalmot since yesterday and that too after charging the Rs 7 per cubic feet penalty for the undocumented material loaded on the vehicles.

