Punjab: 19 IAS, PCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

Ludhiana, Bathinda and Jalandhar got new Municipal Commissioners with Sandeep Rishi being posted in Ludhiana, Rahul in Bathinda and Aditya Uppal in Jalandhar. They are among the eight IAS and 11 PCS officers who were transferred today.

The PRTC also got a new Managing Director in Ravinder Singh. Among the senior officers transferred today are Chander Gaind, who got the additional charge of Secretary, Water Resources. Three IAS officers have been posted as ADCs — Sagar Setia as ADC of Nawanshahr; Akash Bansal at Sangrur and Nirmal Ouseppachan, Mansa. PCS officer Anmol Singh Dhaliwal is posted as the ADC, Ludhiana.

Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar got new Regional Transport Officers in Naman Marken, Kuldeep Bawa and Aditya Gupta. Seven other officers have also been issued new posting orders.

#PRTC