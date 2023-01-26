Faridkot police recover 19 vehicles, 4 held

Faridkot, January 25
Recovering 19 stolen vehicles, Faridkot police on Wednesday arrested four youths. The police said the accused, identified as Gulshan Singh, Lakhbir Singh and Sandeep Sikander of Kot-Ishe-khan (Moga) and Angrej Singh of Kotkapura had stolen vehicles from different parts of the area.
We are hopeful of detecting more vehicle thefts after the questioning of these accused, said Raj Pal Sandhu, SSP, Faridkot. He said the police have recovered 14 motorcycles, three cars and a stolen truck which the accused were using to transport the stolen vehicles.
The police have also recovered a cutter from the accused which was used to dismantle the stolen vehicles before selling the same to scrap dealers.
The SSP said the accused have confessed to the theft of 12 more vehicles from Kotkapura, Faridkot, Nakodar, Ludhiana, Dharamkot and Makhu area. The police are in process of making recovery of these stolen vehicles, he said.
The police have also claimed of solving a snatching case. In this case, two motor cycle riders had snatched a bag of an NRI woman of Fatehgarh Sahib when she was in Faridkot last week.
Arresting three youths, the police claimed of recovering 1,000 Austrian Dollar, a hand bag and an iPhone.
Cops hopeful of more recoveries
- “We are hopeful of solving more vehicle theft cases after the questioning of the accused,” said the SSP
- He said the cops had recovered 14 motorcycles, 3 cars and a truck being used to transport the stolen vehicles
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...