19 wounds found on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Report

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, June 2

Singer Sidhu Moosewala had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack.

As the post-mortem report was made public today, Sachin Bishnoi, a nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed before a news channel their group had killed Moosewala. Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Goldy Brar had through a social media post claimed they had killed Moosewala to avenge the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

In the autopsy report, it has been revealed that a bullet and a part of another was found lodged in the body. The report said other bullets tore through the body, causing entry and exit wounds. It is estimated at least seven bullets had hit him, besides pellets.

He had no injury on the face or skull, and died possibly because of rupture of lungs and liver by the gunshots. The report mentions the victim to be 6’3’’ tall with well-built physique.

A board of five doctors, including Dr Eishan Bansal, Dr Preetinder Singh Chahal, Dr Rajiv Joshi, Dr Vishal Garg and Dr Kamaldeep Kaur, had performed the autopsy.

In all, around 30 rounds were fired by the assailants at Moosewala’s car. His two friends travelling with him also suffered two to three bullet injuries. The Punjab Police have so far made one arrest in the case, besides questioning three gangsters. They claim to have got strong leads. The police are banking on the questioning of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in Delhi Police’s custody. The Punjab Police have sought his production remand.

We did it, claims Bishnoi’s nephew

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew Sachin Bishnoi on Thursday owned responsibility for the killing. He told a news channel Moosewala had harboured Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s killers. TNS

