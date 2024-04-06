1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI opposes Sajjan Kumar’s furlough plea in Supreme Court

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, April 6
The CBI has opposed the furlough plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is serving life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying he’s trying to make an unfair attempt to get relief from the sentence.
"The petitioner/convict being involved in a major incident resulting in killing of thousands of people from the Sikh community, there is no reason to believe the undertaking of the petitioner/convict to abide by and fulfil all the terms and conditions of furlough as may be imposed by this court," the CBI told the top court in an affidavit filed on Friday.
“The petitioner/convict having been convicted of heinous crimes, there is no certainty/guarantee that the petitioner/convict may not abscond if he is granted furlough for two weeks,” the CBI submitted.
It also contested his claim of “good behaviour”. “Normal roll of applicant (Kumar) reflects that he was in the habit of misbehaving with the supporting staff while he was lodged in Kharja in RML Hospital and in this regard punishment…was imposed upon his stopping mulakat for 15 days,” the agency submitted.
A Bench led by Justice KJ Maheshwari posted the matter for hearing after two weeks as the CBI’s response to Kumar’s furlough plea was not on record.
Kumar (78) has been in jail since December 31, 2018, when he surrendered after being convicted and awarded life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Around 3,000 people, mostly Sikhs, had died in the riots in the national capital in the aftermath of assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.
The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment was related to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and the burning down of a Gurdwara in Raj Nagar part II.
The Supreme Court had on September 4 2020 dismissed Kumar’s bail plea, saying "This is not a small case.” Since then it has refused to enlarge him even on medical grounds, saying he’s convicted of heinous crimes and that he can’t be treated like some super VIP patient.
Kumar’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court's December 17, 2018, verdict awarding him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life" was pending in the Supreme Court.
