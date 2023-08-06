1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Tytler’s bail bond in Pul Bangash killings case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 5

A Delhi court on Saturday accepted a bail bond furnished by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case connected with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“Bail bond furnished. Accepted, subject to conditions imposed on bail order,” said, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand.

Tytler’s wife, Jennifer Tytler, stood security for him in the case. The court verified her identity and financial status, and after noting that she was financially independent, accepted her as a surety.

The court will now hear the matter on August 11.

The ACMM, who had on July 26 issued summons to Tytler asking him to appear on Saturday, noted that he had already been granted anticipatory bail by the Sessions court.

Anand directed the CBI to provide a copy of the chargesheet to Tytler, who appeared before the court amid high security.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull had on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case.

Around 3,000 people, mostly Sikhs, had died in the riots in the national capital in the aftermath of assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination.

In its chargesheet filed before the court, the CBI said Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked” the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting) and 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the IPC against Tytler.

Taking cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against Tytler in the Pul Bangash killings case, the ACMM had on July 26 asked him to appear before it on August 5. Anand had issued summons to Tytler after taking cognisance of the CBI chargesheet filed on May 20. (With PTI inputs)

